53 red cards in one game: An absolute record in football history set in Brazil

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53 red cards in one game: An absolute record in football history set in Brazil

An unprecedented event in the history of world sports has occurred on a Brazilian football pitch. A semi-final match between under-20 teams in the second division of the Minas Gerais state championship descended into chaos and disorder. According to CNN Brasil, the head referee issued a staggering 53 red cards during the match, setting an absolute record in football history.

What began as a simple goal celebration turned into a verbal altercation, which quickly escalated into a mass brawl involving players from both teams, substitutes, and coaching staff.

It all started with a provocation in the 54th minute

At the beginning of the match, there was no indication of such a large-scale conflict:

  • Provocation and conflict: In the 54th minute, after Mamore player Davi scored against the opposing team, instead of celebrating, he verbally insulted the Uberlandia players;

  • Out-of-control chaos: In response, the opposing players attacked, and a brutal mass brawl immediately broke out on the pitch, involving members of both teams, substitute players, and coaches.

The referee's decision: 53 expulsions and a police report

Head referee Fernando Patrick made firm decisions to stop the disorder and clear the pitch:

  • List of those sent off: The referee expelled 21 players from Mamore and 22 players from Uberlandia. In addition, 8 coaches and 2 managers from both teams who were involved in the fight were also punished with direct red cards — a total of 53 people;

  • Cancellation of the match: After the incident, the referee decided to stop the match with Mamore leading 3-1, noting in the official protocol that it was impossible to continue the game because the squads had dispersed;

  • Police intervention: Furthermore, referee Fernando Patrick filed an official report with the police due to serious pressure and threats directed at him by the manager of the Uberlandia club.

A 15-year-old Argentine record becomes history

This event has gone down in history as the match with the most red cards in world football:

  • Previous record: The previous most sensational figure was recorded on February 27, 2011. At that time, during a match between Atletico Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in the fifth division of the Argentine championship, the referee sent off a total of 36 people;

  • New historical anti-record: The semi-final in Brazil, with 53 expulsions, has shattered the previous record by a wide margin, becoming one of the darkest pages in football chronicles.

Brazilian footballMamoreUberlandiaFernando Patrick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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