Final communication from the cockpit of the plane that claimed 9 lives in Florida (video)

Sensational details have been revealed regarding the horrific plane crash that occurred on November 1, 2026, in the Greenacres area of Palm Beach County, Florida, USA. Audio of the final dramatic radio communication between the pilots and air traffic control from the cockpit of a Learjet 60 private business jet, which was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas and resulted in the deaths of all 9 people on board, has been released.

Official recordings published by aviation safety archives (LiveATC) and leading media outlets have revealed the crew's desperate final seconds, marked by icing, severe turbulence, and a total loss of control.

From a calm flight to tragedy: A chronology of events in the audio recording

The released transcript and audio recording reflect the minute-by-minute progression of the crash as follows:

1. Icing and adverse weather: Initially, the pilot reported that the outside air temperature had dropped to -47 degrees, moderate turbulence was being observed, and parts of the aircraft were icing over. Stating that they were still in control of the situation, he requested permission to climb to a safer altitude;

2. Fatal dive (Mayday): Within seconds, the situation spiraled out of control. The pilot's panicked voice rang out from the cockpit: «We are going down. Mayday, mayday! We are diving at 10,000 feet per minute, declaring an emergency!»;

3. Final scream and prayer: The rate of descent reached a staggering 20,000 – 22,000 feet per minute (approximately 6-7 thousand meters). Seeing the ground approaching, the pilot screamed: «We're gonna crash into the ground!». The final words in the communication were: «Look outside, damn it, we're out of time!». In the background of the audio, the co-pilot can be clearly heard praying in those final seconds.

Technical failure hypothesis: Did the rear stabilizer break?

Aviation experts are providing preliminary technical conclusions as to why the plane plunged vertically at such an unprecedented speed:

Icing and structural failure: Due to a severe storm and extreme sub-zero temperatures, the horizontal stabilizer on the tail (rear) section of the aircraft may have frozen and broken under heavy pressure;

Uncontrolled descent: As a result of such a failure, the pilots lost all control of the rudder and altitude, and the aircraft entered a direct dive;

Massive explosion and crater: The aircraft struck the road with immense kinetic velocity; the force of the impact created a massive crater and sparked a powerful fire.

Currently, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting a large-scale investigation into the crash, using this audio recording as primary evidence.