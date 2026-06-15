Donkey paragliding: video causes a stir on social media

Emrah Baybura from Turkey shared an unusual video on social media. It shows him paragliding with a donkey. The footage went viral in a short time, sparking heated discussions among users.

The video depicts the man equipping the donkey in a special way and taking it into the air with him. While this situation surprised many, some are condemning it as animal cruelty.

At the same time, some social media users have expressed doubts about the authenticity of the video, suggesting it might have been created using artificial intelligence.

So far, it has not been officially confirmed whether this video is real or edited. However, it has already become one of the most discussed clips on the internet.