One person killed at festival with 21 bulls in Mexico (video)

A 29-year-old man has died during the annual "Huamantlada" bull run in the city of Huamantla, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. Nine others were injured after 21 fighting bulls were released into the streets. This was reported by "Incidentia".

Details of the incident

During the festival, 21 fighting bulls weighing between 400 and 500 kilograms were released into the streets. The animals were let loose simultaneously across several streets in different directions. According to the source, this is the first fatality at the "Huamantlada" in the last eight years.

Videos from the scene show chaotic scenes: people running from the bulls, spectators climbing onto barriers, and an injured person lying on the ground.

Victim and the injured

The 29-year-old man who died was a native of the Huamantla municipality. The State Secretariat of Health reported that the man fell while trying to escape the bull, after which the animal attacked him. As a result of the bull's horn strike, he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, chest trauma, and a punctured left lung.

A total of nine injured people were taken to the Huamantla General Hospital. Two of them were in critical condition: a 57-year-old man was hospitalized with a skull fracture and is planned to be transferred to Mexico State. Additionally, a 24-year-old US citizen residing in Puebla was also injured by a bull's horn. The condition of the remaining injured is reported to be stable. Furthermore, a dog was also injured by a bull's horn during the run.

Response from authorities and medical services

State Health Secretary Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses described this event as one of the most difficult medical shifts in recent years. He stated that the first emergency medical aid was provided just one and a half minutes after the bulls were released.

The local administration admitted that the number of participants and certain violations of safety rules exceeded the organizers' control capacity. The city government's report states: