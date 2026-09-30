A phone found inside a fish: Unusual discovery in China causes amazement

People cleaning a large river fish in China came across an unexpected discovery. A mobile phone was found inside the fish. It remains unknown how the device ended up in the fish's body.

A video capturing the moment a phone was found inside the fish during the cleaning process spread on social networks. Those who witnessed this strange situation are naturally searching for an answer to one question: how did the fish swallow the phone?

It is also unknown how long the phone remained in the water and how the fish managed to swallow it. The discovery of an unexpected item — a phone — inside the fish makes the incident even more intriguing. Users who watched the video are expressing various assumptions about how the fish could have swallowed the phone.

However, until all details of the incident are officially confirmed, it is difficult to draw a definitive conclusion about how exactly the phone ended up inside the fish.