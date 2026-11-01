Major Cyberattack: How did North Korean hackers breach the Binance crypto exchange?

·1·World
Major Cyberattack: How did North Korean hackers breach the Binance crypto exchange?

The global crypto market and financial security system have faced the most devastating and large-scale cyberattack in history. A record amount — over 6 billion US dollars — was stolen from Binance, the world's leading crypto exchange.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has uncovered this unprecedented cybercrime and officially announced that hacking groups linked to the North Korean state are behind the attack.

TraderTraitor's target: Stolen funds equal to a quarter of the DPRK's GDP

According to the FBI's findings, the notorious North Korean hacking network, the TraderTraitor group, is behind this global heist in the crypto world:

  • Record-breaking numbers: The stolen amount of over 6 billion dollars is equivalent to nearly 25 percent (one-quarter) of the entire annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of North Korea;

  • Geopolitical threat: Experts are expressing serious concern that these digital assets falling into the hands of state-sponsored hackers could be used to bypass global sanctions and finance strategic military programs.

How was the attack carried out? A simple laptop and anti-forensic software

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Binance administration have revealed the technical details of the attack:

  • Breach point (October 29): Instead of attacking the exchange's internal network directly, the cybercriminals targeted the work laptop of one of the exchange's employees and infiltrated the system through it;

  • Anti-forensic malware: Once inside the network, the hackers used special malicious software (wiper/anti-forensic) that completely erased all login credentials and access logs in the system;

  • Exfiltration of funds: With the traces erased, they managed to move massive volumes of crypto assets to various addresses at lightning speed.

This incident is expected to lead to a tightening of security requirements in the global crypto industry and a fundamental overhaul of asset storage systems on crypto exchanges.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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