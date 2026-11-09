Singer Gulinur awarded with a new badge

Khorezm-based singer Gulinur Egamberganova has been awarded the "Devotee of One's Profession" badge by the "Scientific Research Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan." The artist shared the joyful news with her fans by posting several photos on her Instagram page.

For reference, Gulinur Egamberganova was born on November 14, 1994, in the Shavat district of the Khorezm region. To date, the singer has gained the attention of listeners with songs such as "Galmadi," "Devona," "Jazira," "Dardimni," "Yolvora," and "Nishatay."

The artist's new award was warmly received by her fans. In the comments on her Instagram page, followers are congratulating Gulinur on this recognition and wishing her even greater success in her creative career.