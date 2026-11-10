During the III Russia–Uzbekistan Media Forum held in Tashkent, Pavel Mamaev, a former midfielder for the Russian national team and current head coach of the Russian Media Football League team, shared his sincere emotions regarding the Uzbekistan national team securing a spot in the World Cup. According to him, this historic victory for Uzbek football is a great joy not only for Uzbekistan but for the entire region.

“I was rooting very hard for Uzbekistan”

Journalists and the former footballer engaged in an open dialogue, where he emphasized that he personally cheered for the Uzbekistan national team during the decisive matches. Mamaev acknowledged that this result is the realization of the team's long-term hard work and the immense dream of its fans.

Another well-known former member of the Russian national team, Fyodor Kudryashov, also participated in the forum. The experienced defender, who recently underwent surgery after suffering a severe injury to his left elbow in a car accident, did not hide his childlike joy at returning to the pitch in his boots for the first time after a three-month break.

Participant / Expert Current Status Key opinion / Situation Pavel Mamaev Head coach of the Russian Media League team Called Uzbekistan's qualification for the World Cup a great gift and a celebration for the former Soviet Union Fyodor Kudryashov Defender for the Russian Media League team Returned to football in Tashkent after a 3-month break following a car accident and surgery Media Forum Agenda Conference in partnership with TASS and UzA Information security, bilateral media cooperation, and the development of media sports Final Event Pakhtakor Central Stadium Friendly match between the Russian and Uzbek Media Football Leagues

“My reaction to the Uzbekistan national team qualifying for the World Cup is understandable to everyone in our country. Personally, I supported them wholeheartedly and watched with great concern for Uzbekistan. This is a huge achievement for the country, and furthermore, a great gift for the entire former Soviet space.” — Pavel Mamaev, former Russian national team footballer.

Media-football show at “Pakhtakor”

Organized by TASS and the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), this conference is discussing information security and modern media trends. As a reminder, the first forum was held in Tashkent in 2018, and the second was held in an online format in 2021.

This prestigious event will be remembered not only for its panel discussions but also for a true celebration of sports. At the conclusion of the forum, a friendly match between the Russian and Uzbek Media Football League teams will take place at the Pakhtakor Stadium. Fans will witness an exciting clash featuring well-known bloggers, artists, and former professional stars.

In your opinion, how effective are media-football projects in attracting youth to professional sports and strengthening international friendly relations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!