Trump makes statement on largest crypto heist at Binance exchange

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of direct dialogue with North Korean leadership regarding the theft of over $6 billion from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Meeting with journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the White House leader stated that if Pyongyang's involvement in the hacking attack is proven, Washington will discuss the matter with the DPRK.

The American leader's statement follows the announcement by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that a specialized North Korean hacker unit is behind the crime.

«We are investigating, if it is the DPRK — we will talk»: Trump's position

The US President responded to journalists' questions about the global cyberattack as follows:

«We are looking into this matter very carefully right now. We don't know for sure yet if it is actually the DPRK. But if it turns out to be true, we will certainly talk to North Korea about it».

FBI conclusion: «TraderTraitor» group and Ethereum network

Despite Trump's cautious tone, US law enforcement agencies have already identified Pyongyang as the culprit:

Elite hacker trail: The FBI officially stated that the North Korean TraderTraitor hacker group is behind the robbery;

Attempt to hide funds: According to the Bureau, the criminals are immediately converting stolen assets into Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency, attempting to erase their tracks through decentralized networks;

Independent analysts' confirmation: US-based TRM Labs and Singapore's Pangolin Intelligence have also confirmed that blockchain traces lead directly to the DPRK.

Historic step by Binance: $6.34 billion to be returned to customers

The attack, which took place on the night of October 30, was the largest in the history of the crypto industry in terms of scale. Nevertheless, the exchange is taking drastic measures to maintain user trust:

Access via engineer device: According to the preliminary investigation, the criminals gained access to the personal laptop of one of Binance's DevOps engineers, managed service containers, and initiated illegal withdrawal transactions;

Full coverage: The exchange not only temporarily restricted operations but also announced that it has allocated $6.34 billion from its own funds to fully cover the assets of affected users, and the compensation process has already begun.

Currently, the US Secret Service (USSS) is also involved, and the investigation results could have a serious impact on the complex geopolitical relations between Washington and Pyongyang.