Trump makes statement on largest crypto heist at Binance exchange

·84·World
Trump makes statement on largest crypto heist at Binance exchange

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of direct dialogue with North Korean leadership regarding the theft of over $6 billion from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Meeting with journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the White House leader stated that if Pyongyang's involvement in the hacking attack is proven, Washington will discuss the matter with the DPRK.

The American leader's statement follows the announcement by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that a specialized North Korean hacker unit is behind the crime.

«We are investigating, if it is the DPRK — we will talk»: Trump's position

The US President responded to journalists' questions about the global cyberattack as follows:

«We are looking into this matter very carefully right now. We don't know for sure yet if it is actually the DPRK. But if it turns out to be true, we will certainly talk to North Korea about it».

FBI conclusion: «TraderTraitor» group and Ethereum network

Despite Trump's cautious tone, US law enforcement agencies have already identified Pyongyang as the culprit:

  • Elite hacker trail: The FBI officially stated that the North Korean TraderTraitor hacker group is behind the robbery;

  • Attempt to hide funds: According to the Bureau, the criminals are immediately converting stolen assets into Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency, attempting to erase their tracks through decentralized networks;

  • Independent analysts' confirmation: US-based TRM Labs and Singapore's Pangolin Intelligence have also confirmed that blockchain traces lead directly to the DPRK.

Historic step by Binance: $6.34 billion to be returned to customers

The attack, which took place on the night of October 30, was the largest in the history of the crypto industry in terms of scale. Nevertheless, the exchange is taking drastic measures to maintain user trust:

  • Access via engineer device: According to the preliminary investigation, the criminals gained access to the personal laptop of one of Binance's DevOps engineers, managed service containers, and initiated illegal withdrawal transactions;

  • Full coverage: The exchange not only temporarily restricted operations but also announced that it has allocated $6.34 billion from its own funds to fully cover the assets of affected users, and the compensation process has already begun.

Currently, the US Secret Service (USSS) is also involved, and the investigation results could have a serious impact on the complex geopolitical relations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Donald TrumpBinanceNorth KoreaFederal Bureau of InvestigationEthereum
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Who attacked the Binance exchange? US intelligence agencies reveal sensational informationWho attacked the Binance exchange? US intelligence agencies reveal sensational informationToday 08:13The most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchangeThe most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchange30 October 10:50Citizen arrested in Bektemir for drug trafficking via crypto-botsCitizen arrested in Bektemir for drug trafficking via crypto-bots10 July 11:10Binance and Alpaca Reach Revenue-Sharing AgreementBinance and Alpaca Reach Revenue-Sharing Agreement3 June 21:34Binance Exchange Ends NFT Support, Migrates to WalletBinance Exchange Ends NFT Support, Migrates to Wallet3 June 20:15Bitcoin Miners Transferred Large Amounts of BTC to Binance: Is $70,000 Near?Bitcoin Miners Transferred Large Amounts of BTC to Binance: Is $70,000 Near?28 May 03:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once