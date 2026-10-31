Bugatti CEO's 3 million euro car stolen (video)

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Bugatti CEO's 3 million euro car stolen (video)

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac's personal Bugatti Chiron was stolen from the company's campus in Croatia. Interestingly, the thief easily drove away with the car because the key had been left inside the cabin. However, the expensive vehicle was found by police in Austria in less than 24 hours. This was reported by AFP.

Mate Rimac stated that he has been leaving his car keys in the cabin for years. The reason for this was that his colleagues and friends often drove the cars for test drives or other tasks. He did this so they wouldn't have to search for the key to use the vehicle.

On October 28, an unidentified man entered the company's campus near Zagreb and drove off with the Bugatti Chiron that had the key left inside. At first, the incident went unnoticed because Mate Rimac's acquaintances and colleagues also frequently used the car.

Once it was discovered that the car was missing, its location was tracked via the internal telemetry system. It was revealed that the vehicle was heading toward Slovenia. Following this, Mate Rimac pursued it in his own Porsche 911 while staying in contact with the police.

The thief managed to pass through Slovenia into Austria. However, Austrian police apprehended him at a gas station along the A9 motorway near the city of Graz.

According to Mate Rimac, the suspect is a Croatian man in his 30s who claimed he had come to the company looking for a job and decided to take the car after seeing the key in the cabin.

The company CEO stated that he would not personally press charges against the man. However, due to the high value of the car, it was noted that the legal process would be continued by the police and the prosecutor's office. The stolen Bugatti Chiron sustained minor damage and requires repairs.

After the incident, Mate Rimac announced that he would no longer leave his car keys in the cabin.

Bugatti ChironMate RimacCroatiaCar theft
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