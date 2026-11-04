China is focusing heavily on restoring panda habitats

The number of pandas kept under special care in China has reached 830. At the same time, their genetic diversity is also increasing. This was announced on November 3 at the Global Panda Partners 2026 conference.

In recent years, special ecological corridors have been established to connect panda habitats. They have helped 13 previously isolated pandas join the general population. Researchers have recorded more than 150 instances of pandas and other animals moving through these corridors, which has facilitated the migration of animals between different regions and made it easier for them to find mates.

The panda is one of China's national symbols and is also recognized as an emblem of biodiversity conservation. In 2026, the country marked the fifth anniversary of the establishment of a national park dedicated to panda protection. During this period, significant results have been achieved in nature conservation within the protected area.

The part of the park in Sichuan province covers an area of nearly 19,300 square kilometers, which accounts for about 90 percent of the total area. There are 1,227 wild pandas living in this section. According to official data, more than 22,600 hectares of panda habitat have been restored over the past five years.

Furthermore, control over activities harmful to nature within the national park has been strengthened. As a result, 200 mining licenses have been revoked. Of the 281 small hydroelectric power plants scheduled for closure, 270 have ceased operations.