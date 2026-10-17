A Test of Fate on October 27: How Will the Race Between Netanyahu and General Eisenkot End?

On October 27, crucial parliamentary elections will be held in Israel, determining the fate of the country and the future of the entire Middle East. This is the first nationwide voting process since the tragedies of October 7 and the outbreak of the full-scale war in Gaza.

No matter how militant and firm his rhetoric, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's deep divisions within society and the unification of opposition forces cast major doubt on his ability to remain in power.

Public Discontent and the Main Challenger: General Gadi Eisenkot

Voters and political forces opposed to Netanyahu's policies accuse him of failing to prevent the October 7 attacks and of politicizing the tragedy to save his own seat: