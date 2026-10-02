Mohammed bin Salman Strongly Condemns Attacks on Gaza and Violations at Al-Aqsa!

Against the backdrop of alarming geopolitical processes in the Middle East, the leadership of Saudi Arabia has issued another sharp and resolute statement to the global community! Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom Mohammed bin Salman made an official address, strongly condemning the ongoing brutal attacks in the Gaza Strip and violations around the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque at the highest level. It was once again announced to the world that Riyadh will never back down on the Palestinian issue and that this position is completely unshakeable. So, what kind of resonance is the Saudi leader's statement causing in the international diplomatic arena?

Gaza and Al-Aqsa: The Kingdom's Sharp Resistance

In his speech, the Crown Prince gave an open assessment of the actions carried out by Israel:

Brutal attacks condemned: Aggressive actions directed against civilians and brothers in Palestine and the Gaza Strip were severely criticized;

Inviolability of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Sharp protest was expressed against the successive violations organized against the holy shrine of Al-Aqsa Mosque;

No stopping until rights are ensured: Mohammed bin Salman specifically emphasized that Saudi Arabia's efforts will not stop until the Palestinian people fully attain their legitimate and internationally recognized rights;

Unshakeable principle: It was once again emphasized that the Kingdom's commitment to Palestinian statehood and the interests of its people cannot be a subject of political bargaining.

Official Statement by Mohammed bin Salman

"We strongly condemn the brutal attacks by occupying governments against our brothers in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, as well as the repeated violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Kingdom's commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people is our firm and unshakeable position. Our efforts in this direction will not stop until the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate rights."

This position shows that in various recent agreements and negotiations between the US and regional countries, Saudi Arabia is making Palestinian independence its primary demand.

Saudi Arabia's Position on Palestine (Table)

Direction / Topic Mohammed bin Salman's statement and content Person making the statement Mohammed bin Salman (Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia) Main condemnation Brutal attacks in Gaza and violations against Al-Aqsa Diplomatic position Firm, loyal, and completely unshakeable political course Limit of actions Will not stop until the Palestinian people achieve their full legitimate rights Geopolitical signal Palestinian interests will remain a primary condition in dialogue with the US and the West

In your opinion, can this firm position of Saudi Arabia serve as a decisive impetus towards stopping military actions in Gaza and establishing an independent Palestinian state? How do you assess the Crown Prince's statement?

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