Kia EV4 hatchback becomes cheaper than EV3 due to government grant

Following an update to the UK government's Electric Vehicle Grant (ECG), the Kia EV4 hatchback is now priced lower than the smaller EV3 model. Previously eligible for a £1,500 discount, the model now qualifies for the higher-tier £3,750 grant. As a result, the starting price for the Kia EV4 Air trim has dropped to £30,995. This is reported by Autocar.co.uk .

Technically, the Kia EV4 offers 201 hp and a range of 439 kilometers (273 miles) on a single charge. Interestingly, it is £560 cheaper than the smaller EV3 model. Although both vehicles use the same battery and motors, the price difference remains linked to logistics and the place of manufacture.

The main reason for this price discrepancy is where the cars are assembled. The Kia EV4 is produced in Slovakia, while the EV3 is imported from South Korea. The British grant also considers the carbon footprint of the vehicle's supply chain, which is why the EV3, shipped from Asia, only qualifies for the smaller £1,500 discount. The Kia EV4 fastback version is also excluded from the grant entirely due to being manufactured in South Korea and having a higher price point.

The new pricing strategy allows the Kia EV4 to compete on equal terms with key rivals such as the Mini Countryman E, Citroën ë-C5 Aircross, and Renault Scenic E-Tech. Additionally, the smaller Kia EV2, which will be assembled in Slovakia, is expected to qualify for the full grant soon, potentially lowering its price to £24,245.