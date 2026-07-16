Moore Threads introduces the AI Cube compact computer

·34·Technology
Moore Threads introduces the AI Cube compact computer

Chinese tech company Moore Threads has officially launched the AI Cube, a new generation mini-PC specialized in AI capabilities. This compact "cube" is attracting industry attention not only for its unconventional design but also for its powerful technical specifications, particularly a storage system expandable up to 12 TB. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The device is powered by the company's proprietary Yangtze SoC based on the MUSA architecture. This chip integrates a CPU (with a maximum frequency of 2.65 GHz), a GPU, and a dedicated neural accelerator. According to ixbt.com, the system's AI block delivers 50 TOPS of performance, enabling complex calculations to be performed locally.

In terms of memory, the AI Cube meets modern standards. The device is equipped with 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. For storage, it comes with a standard 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and with two additional M.2 slots, the total storage capacity can be expanded to an impressive 12 TB. Such performance is typically characteristic of large servers or workstations.

AI and multimedia capabilities

The main highlight of the new mini-PC is its integrated AI assistant called Wheat Intelligence Agent. This agent includes over 90 system tools and more than 60 specialized functions. It can work with over 36 popular applications and performs tasks ranging from route planning to file management based on user voice or text prompts.

The chassis design has also received attention. Measuring 125 x 125 x 135 mm, the device is crafted from aviation-grade aluminum and weighs approximately 1.16 kg. For multimedia, it features a four-microphone array and two 5 W stereo speakers. This allows the AI Cube to be used for video calls and entertainment without the need for external acoustic systems.

For connecting external devices, the AI Cube offers the following interfaces:

  • Four full-function USB-C ports;
  • Two USB-A ports;
  • RJ45 network connector;
  • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless modules.

Currently, the AI Cube is available on China's JD.com platform for 10,999 yuan (approximately $1,620). Such compact and powerful computers are highly valued by graphic designers, developers, and AI professionals. The global release date for the Moore Threads product has not yet been announced.

Moore ThreadsAI CubeMini-PCArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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