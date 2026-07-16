Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers again

·42·World
Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers again

Today, July 16, another exchange of bodies of soldiers killed in the war took place between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by The Moscow Times.

It is reported that, Russia handed over to Ukraine the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers. In turn, Ukraine returned the bodies of 31 soldiers to Russia. The exchange of bodies was organized in an area near the border with Belarus.

So far, Ukrainian officials have not issued an official statement regarding this exchange. At the same time, the Russian side stated that this process is the 13th humanitarian exchange carried out since the beginning of 2026.

Recall that since Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the return of bodies of fallen soldiers and the exchange of prisoners of war remain one of the few areas of humanitarian cooperation maintained between the two countries.

Expertsnote that such exchanges are of great importance in terms of handing over the bodies of the deceased to their relatives and adhering to humanitarian principles, despite the ongoing war.

RussiaUkraineWarHumanitarian ExchangeMilitary
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US startup plans to sell sunlight at nightUS startup plans to sell sunlight at nightToday, 22:50Farmer grows giant garlic and sets a recordFarmer grows giant garlic and sets a recordToday, 22:34Trump thanked Iran: why was the American woman released?Trump thanked Iran: why was the American woman released?Today, 22:22USSR flag taken to the Moon sold for a record priceUSSR flag taken to the Moon sold for a record priceToday, 22:14New Prime Minister in Ukraine: 289 Deputies Support KoretskyiNew Prime Minister in Ukraine: 289 Deputies Support KoretskyiToday, 21:55$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial Requirement$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial RequirementToday, 21:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12