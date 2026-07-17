Yamal injured before the final: Is Spain worried?

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Yamal injured before the final: Is Spain worried?

Young Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal has caused concern among fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup final due to discomfort in his thigh. This was reported by the Spanish publication AS.

According to the source, the player trained separately from the rest of the team during the session held on July 16. It was also noted that he had a special bandage on his left thigh during the training process. This situation has sparked various discussions regarding Yamal's health.

However, well-known Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez stated that the situation is not serious and that Lamine Yamal will be ready to take the field in the decisive World Cup final match.

As is known, the 2026 World Cup final will feature a clash between the national teams of Spain and Argentina. The decisive match will kick off on July 19 at 23:55 Tashkent time.

Yamal has participated in 7 matches in this World Cup, scoring 1 goal and playing a key role in Spain's journey to the final.

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