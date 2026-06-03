Lada Azimut Crossover Unveiled at PMEF-2026 Exhibition

AvtoVAZ has officially unveiled the pre-production version of its new Lada Azimut crossover. Built on the modernized Lada Vesta platform, this new model is expected to enter production as early as September this year. According to plans, the first vehicles will be delivered to dealerships by the end of the year. Ixbt.com reports on this. news reports.

At launch, the crossover will be offered with two powertrain options. The base version features an updated 1.8-liter engine producing 132 hp paired with a WLY CVT. Additionally, a variant equipped with a 120 hp 1.6-liter engine and a 6-speed manual transmission will be available to buyers.

In the future, the model lineup is planned to be expanded with a modification featuring a 150 hp turbocharged engine and a conventional automatic transmission. In terms of dimensions, the Lada Azimut belongs to the compact SUV class: the vehicle is 4416 mm long with a wheelbase of 2675 mm.

The base trim of the crossover includes LED optics, a digital instrument cluster with dual 10-inch screens, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Higher trims will offer a panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, a power tailgate, and a 360-degree camera system.