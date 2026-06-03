New Lada Iskra TMS Unveiled: 218 HP and Sequential Gearbox

As part of PMEF-2026, AvtoVAZ presented one of the most unusual versions of its new Iskra model — the race-prepared Lada Iskra TMS, developed in collaboration with TMS Motorsport. The developer is well-known in the motorsport world: it was their technology that formed the basis for the Lada Granta TC1, in which British driver Rob Huff set a record at the Macau circuit in 2014. Ixbt.com reports this. reports this.

Under the hood of the Lada Iskra TMS is a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 218 hp and 280 N·m of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed sequential manual gearbox. The sequential gearbox ensures maximum speed and precision in gear shifting. Unlike a classic manual transmission, this mechanism allows gears to be shifted only sequentially — up or down (one gear at a time).

Prepared for competition, the car features a welded lightweight body with an integrated safety cage, advanced aerodynamic body kit, upgraded reinforced suspension with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and new 17-inch wheels.

The project is aimed at participating in a new format of endurance racing — a one-make series — with the first races featuring the Lada Iskra TMS scheduled for next year. Previously, the RCI Service tuning company also announced the development of an initial 160 hp turbocharged version of the Lada Iskra.