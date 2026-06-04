Stellantis Unveils New Strategy: Focus on Product Quality

Tim Kuniskis, Head of North American Brands at Stellantis, emphasized "Product is King" at the Investor Day. This statement fully encapsulated the company's new development strategy. At this event, the multinational giant presented a plan to overcome past setbacks and achieve growth in a stagnant market. According to Autocar.co.uk, reports .

The conference held on May 21 differed significantly from the 2022 event, where former CEO Carlos Tavares outlined his vision for the newly formed company uniting 14 brands. This shift was even reflected in the relocation of the event venue from Amsterdam to Michigan.

Company management is now prioritizing improved vehicle quality and expanded production volume. Stellantis brands such as Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler are developing new models to gain a competitive edge in the global automotive market.

Experts believe that through this bold move, Stellantis aims to strengthen its position not only in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles but also in the EV and hybrid segments. The company's new plan has generated significant investor interest and instilled confidence in future growth prospects.