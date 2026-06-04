8,000 Kilometers in a 2005 BMW 3 Series: Can You Daily Drive a Classic?

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8,000 Kilometers in a 2005 BMW 3 Series: Can You Daily Drive a Classic?

It has been exactly twenty years since I last conducted a long-term test on a car manufactured in 2005. Today, we face a legend of that era — the BMW 330Ci coupe from the E46 generation. This car has lost none of its charm, remaining as impressive now as it was when new. Under the hood lies a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-six engine, delivering 228 horsepower at 5,900 rpm and 332 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Autocar.co.uk reports on this. report .

This BMW 330Ci features a six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and hydraulic power steering. Unlike modern cars, it has a physical knob for audio volume and doesn't annoy you with intrusive alerts when it fails to read road signs. This example, with 89,000 miles (approx. 143,000 km) on the odometer, was purchased via eBay for £8,990, with several thousand more spent adding modern conveniences.

The car has been fitted with smartphone integration, a rear-view camera, dash cams, a GPS tracker, blind-spot monitors, and a head-up display (HUD). Despite these upgrades, the driving experience of the 20-year-old BMW 330Ci remains unchanged. Next to modern EVs, it looks quite compact. Although 4.5 meters long, it is less than 1.8 meters wide, making it very easy to maneuver through narrow streets.

Inside, material quality and ergonomics remain top-notch. While the power-adjustable seats show some wear, they still offer excellent comfort and support. The steering wheel adjusts perfectly, and all primary controls are positioned exactly where they should be. Most importantly, there is a dedicated slot for the ignition key — making this one of the last true classics designed for real drivers.

BMWBMW 3 SeriesCarClassicTest Drive
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Sardor Ergashev
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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