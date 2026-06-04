Ford Returns to European Market: Fiesta, Bronco and New Crossovers

Ford announced it will launch five new models for the UK and EU markets within the next four years. The lineup includes a new electric hatchback expected to revive the legendary Fiesta name. Jim Baumbick, head of Ford's passenger car division in Europe, promised that the new models would offer driving dynamics befitting the brand's rich heritage. According to Autocar.co.uk reports .

The new model range will include a multi-energy SUV in the Bronco style, a crossover built on a Renault platform, and two plug-in hybrid crossovers expected to be produced in partnership with Geely. Although Ford led European sales rankings for decades with models like the Fiesta and Focus, it lost some market share in recent years after discontinuing production of these models.

The company's renewed strategy targets the B and C segments, which account for 80% of regional sales. All new models will range in length from 4.0 to 4.65 meters. One of the key stars of the new lineup is a compact SUV, which will be part of the Bronco family that has found success in the US market. This model will be produced alongside the Kuga at Ford's Valencia plant starting in 2028.

Additionally, a new electric hatchback and crossover are planned for production in 2028 in collaboration with Renault. They will be based on the RGMP Small platform used in the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra models. Ford representatives emphasize that these cars will feature distinctive design and rally-style handling characteristics, setting them apart from competitors.