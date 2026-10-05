Why are severe heart attacks more frequently recorded on Mondays?

New research results have shown that one of the most severe forms of heart attack occurs more frequently on Mondays than on other days. Data from over 10,000 patients in Ireland were studied to analyze the distribution of heart attack cases across different days of the week.

The study found that severe heart attacks were 13 percent higher on Mondays than expected. This result suggests that there may be a certain correlation between Mondays and heart attacks.

Scientists point to changes in sleep patterns as one of the potential reasons for this. Changes in people's sleep and wake times during the weekend, followed by a return to a regular routine on Monday, may affect the body. Changes in the biological clock are also being considered as one of the potential factors.

At the same time, researchers note that the exact cause has not yet been determined. The results do not mean that a heart attack will necessarily occur on a Monday, but rather indicate an observed statistical correlation.