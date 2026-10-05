Who is Nodirbek Abdusattorov's future spouse? When is the wedding scheduled?

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Who is Nodirbek Abdusattorov's future spouse? When is the wedding scheduled?

Renowned Uzbek chess player Nodirbek Abdusattorov is set to get married. The athlete's engagement took place on October 4. It is reported that the wedding ceremony is planned for March 2027.

It has been revealed that the grandmaster's chosen partner is Sevinch Mavlonova. She works in the field of cybersecurity and is a recipient of the Zulfiya State Prize.

Thus, the lives of two young individuals working in the fields of sports and modern technology are converging. Nodirbek Abdusattorov is known not only in Uzbekistan but also on the international stage for his chess achievements. He became a grandmaster at the age of 13, won the World Rapid Chess Championship in 2021, and secured a gold medal with the Uzbekistan national team at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.

A new chapter in life is now opening for the young champion. We wish Abdusattorov and Mavlonova happiness, love, and a strong family on the occasion of their engagement.

Nodirbek AbdusattorovSevinch Mavlonova2022 Chess OlympiadCybersecurity
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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