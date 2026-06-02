Unusual Mistakes in Famous Cartoons That Many Didn't Notice (Photos)

We must admit that even though we have grown up, our interest in watching cartoons remains. Fortunately, modern animators are constantly presenting new projects. Most of them are not inferior in quality to the cartoons we loved in our childhood. However, even in the most perfect-looking animated works, there are some overlooked mistakes.

Masha and the Bear

In the episode "First Meeting," after the Bear kicks Masha out of his house, heavy bolts and large nails are visible on the closed door. But a few seconds later, when the door opens inward, its surface becomes completely smooth.

Three Cats

In the episode "Musical Greeting," the cat family goes to the store together. They like a postcard with a Christmas tree on it, and Korzhik, who is standing nearby, wants to buy it. However, in the following frames, the decorations on the tree disappear unnaturally, and the background color changes from green to bright yellow.

Ivan Tsarevich and the Gray Wolf

In the scene where Vasilisa comes to Ivan, a single-leaf door is visible in the space between the characters. In the next frame, when they hug, that door inexplicably turns into a double-leaf door.

Three Heroes: On Far Shores

During the conversation between Prince Vladimir and Julius, a buttress is clearly visible in the background. A few seconds later, when Postumba enters the hall with a cart, the wall between the paintings suddenly becomes flat.

In addition, the patterns on Alyosha Popovich's shirt collar also change. Elements that were initially red later turn orange. Naturally, the hero did not have time to change his clothes in such a short time.

Kikoriki

There are also noticeable mistakes in various episodes of the famous animated series. For example, in the episode "The Bench," as soon as Krosh moves away from the seat, the "Painted" sign on it disappears instantly.

The Fixies: Top Secret

When the Fixies are sitting on the sofa watching TV, if you pay attention to the board located behind Simka, you can see that it suddenly changes state in a close-up. Also, a bright pink element appears at the very top of the board.

It is clear that even in famous and painstakingly created modern cartoons, minor mistakes occur. But it is precisely such details that encourage viewers to be more observant.