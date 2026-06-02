Rayhon expected to premiere her new song soon

Rayhon Ganiyeva shared new creative news with her fans via her Instagram page. The singer announced that she will be presenting a new song soon.

The new track is titled "No stress" and is expected to premiere on June 5. The title suggests that the song will have a light and positive vibe, in line with its mood and modern style.

Fans have welcomed this news with great interest, leaving comments on social media. Many express their eagerness to see Rayhon's new style and creative approach.