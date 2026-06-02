Lola reappears on social media: Special for those who missed her

·5K·Culture
Lola reappears on social media: Special for those who missed her

Singer Lola, who has not shared much about her creative activities for some time, has reappeared on the internet. Videos circulating on social media are sparking great interest among fans.

Shared with captions like "For those who missed Lola," the videos show the singer attending events. Many fans have welcomed these videos warmly, writing that they want to see their favorite artist back on stage.

Actress Asal Shodieva also shared videos featuring Lola on her social media page. In them, she commented warmly on the singer's appearance and mood.

Lola reappears on social media: Special for those who missed her

Fans believe that Lola has maintained her elegance, cheerfulness, and beautiful image as always. However, no official information has been released yet regarding the singer's return to creative work or new projects.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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