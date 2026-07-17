Jose Mourinho decides to keep Real Madrid forward at the club

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Jose Mourinho decides to keep Real Madrid forward at the club

Real Madrid's new head coach Jose Mourinho has made a surprise decision, halting the summer transfer of young striker Gonzalo Garcia. The Portuguese tactician demanded that the 22-year-old academy graduate not be sold to maintain balance in the team's attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to AS, the Real Madrid board had previously set a 60 million euro price tag for the player and were ready to sell him. However, after a deep analysis of the squad, Mourinho instructed the club's management to block the player's departure. The coach believes the team lacks a classic center-forward.

Doubts regarding Mbappe and Endrick

Mourinho is skeptical about Kylian Mbappe and Endrick playing as pure "number nines" from a tactical standpoint. According to his analysis, although Kylian Mbappe is a versatile and powerful forward, he is not a pure center-forward. Endrick, meanwhile, is more effective on the wings or as a second striker.

For this reason, Jose Mourinho considers Gonzalo Garcia, who is physically strong and has a traditional striker style, a worthy candidate for the first team. The Spanish youth international's return from summer vacation in excellent physical condition has left a positive impression on the coaching staff.

For reference, last season Gonzalo managed to score 8 goals in 1471 minutes under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa. His efficiency and discipline on the pitch are the main aspects that caught Mourinho's attention. Now, the player will have a great opportunity to prove himself.

According to Goal.com, Gonzalo is expected to start in the friendly match against Fiorentina in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1st. With Kylian Mbappe yet to return from vacation and Endrick not yet match-fit, the young striker has a prime opportunity to showcase his skills.

As part of the pre-season preparation, Real Madrid will participate in five more friendly matches. If Gonzalo justifies the coach's trust in these games, he could become an important part of the first team in the new season, potentially changing transfer market plans entirely.

Real MadridJose MourinhoKylian MbappeTransferFootball
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