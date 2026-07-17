How many calls did the 103 service receive during the heatwave?

·49·Uzbekistan
How many calls did the 103 service receive during the heatwave?

In Uzbekistan, despite the ongoing anomalous heat, the number of calls to the emergency medical service has not increased sharply. This was reported by the Ministry of Health's press service on July 17.

It is noted that during the last 4 days of anomalous heat, a total of 166,726 calls were received by the 103 service across the republic. All requests were processed in accordance with established procedures, and patients received timely emergency medical care.

The director of the Republican Emergency Medical Center, Abduvoitjon Gafurov, emphasized that hot weather is particularly dangerous for citizens with chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and diabetes, as well as for the elderly, pregnant women, and children. Therefore, keeping their health under constant medical supervision and providing emergency assistance when necessary is of great importance.

According to the expert, despite the intense heat, the dynamics of calls have remained stable in recent days. This indicates that the recommendations provided to the public by responsible agencies through mass media and social networks regarding safety measures during anomalous heat have been effective. Consequently, the number of requests has not increased significantly compared to the previous period of July 9–12.

Doctors advise the public not to go outside unnecessarily during the hottest hours of the day, to consume sufficient amounts of water, and to limit fatty, fried, and overly salty foods, opting instead for easily digestible meals and vegetable salads.

UzbekistanMinistry of HealthAbduvoitjon GafurovRepublican Emergency Medical Center
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