Cherki promises France fans a comeback after defeat

The France national team failed to reach the 2026 World Cup final, but the players insist the battle is not over. Midfielder Rayan Cherki addressed the fans, stating that the team will return even stronger.

Now, the French face their final test in the tournament: a third-place play-off against England.

“We will come back stronger”

Rayan Cherki addressed the fans via the France national team's official X account.

“Never forget, we will return and we will come back even stronger! Above all, we will return to unite everyone around our national emblem once again,” the player said.

According to Cherki, the team felt the support of the entire country throughout the World Cup.

Unity in France impressed the players

The midfielder highlighted the atmosphere that developed between the fans and the national team during the tournament.

“We felt that all of France was united, and it was an incredible feeling,” added Cherki.

Although the France national team is out of the title race, the player showed confidence in the team's future.

An important match against England lies ahead

The France national team will face England in the World Cup third-place play-off.

This match offers both teams a chance to end the tournament with a victory and a medal. Therefore, the encounter is expected to be more than just a consolation game; it will be a serious battle for prestige and the bronze medal.

The fate of the championship will be decided on July 19

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continues until July 19.

In the final, reigning world champions Argentina will face Spain. France must overcome England to finish the tournament in the top three.