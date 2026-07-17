200,000 Dollars and 4 kg of Gold Found at Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister's Home

·48·World
200,000 Dollars and 4 kg of Gold Found at Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister's Home

As part of a major ongoing anti-corruption investigation in Iraq, a search was conducted at the home of Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jamili. During the search, cash, gold, and other valuables were discovered.

It is reported that 25 million Iraqi dinars, 200,000 US dollars, 4 kilograms of gold, and various jewelry were confiscated from the residence.

According to the investigation, al-Jamili may have organized a scheme to embezzle large amounts of state funds. He is also accused of acting as an intermediary for the interests of several high-ranking officials.

Large amounts of wealth have been confiscated in this case previously. During the investigation, it was stated that 107 million dollars and 375 kilograms of gold were seized from the homes of al-Jamili and his associates.

Currently, investigations and legal proceedings regarding this corruption case are ongoing.

IraqCorruptionAdnan al-JamiliOil MinistryInvestigation
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