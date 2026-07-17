Major blackout in Kyrgyzstan: several regions left without electricity

Today, July 17, a large-scale blackout occurred in several regions of Kyrgyzstan after an unexpected power outage. As a result, thousands of residents in the capital, Bishkek, and several provinces of the country were temporarily left without electricity. This was reported by the 24.kg news outlet.

It is reported that the power outages affected not only Bishkek but also the Chuy, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, and other regions. Due to the power failure, cold and hot water supplies were temporarily interrupted in some districts. Additionally, traffic lights stopped working, disruptions in mobile communications and the internet were observed, and many elevators ceased operation.

According to the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (NESK) OJSC, the incident was caused by an accident on two 220-kilovolt high-voltage power transmission lines. Specifically, the "Kara-Balta — Glavnaya" and "Glavnaya — Shu" power lines were shut down in an emergency mode.

As a result, the automatic load shedding mechanism in the power system was triggered, leading to power outages in various parts of the country. Currently, specialists are working on gradually restoring electricity. A technical investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.