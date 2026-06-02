Umidaxon releases new music video “Hamma jim bo‘lsin”

·272·Culture
Umidaxon releases new music video “Hamma jim bo‘lsin”

Singer Umidaxon presented her latest musical project to fans on June 1st. The artist officially announced the premiere of her new song titled “Hamma jim bo‘lsin” along with its accompanying music video.

This song invites listeners to step away from the daily hustle and bustle for a moment to experience inner peace and silence. It depicts the desire to leave all voices behind and listen only to the sound of one's own heart. The work is presented as a musical creation that encourages self-discovery in solitude and provides spiritual tranquility.

The lyrics and music for the song were created by composer Ibrohim Nurmatov, who imbued the piece with deep meaning and emotional tone.

Umidaxon announced on her social media pages that the music video has been uploaded to YouTube for viewing. The premiere has already garnered significant interest and numerous views in a short time.

Listeners on social media are sharing warm feedback about the new track and video. Many are praising the sincerity of the performance, the melody of the song, and the high quality of the music video, giving the creative team positive reviews.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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