Actress Zarina Yuldosheva is the center of attention with her unique look on her birthday!

·400·Culture
Actress Zarina Yuldosheva is the center of attention with her unique look on her birthday!

Actress Zarina Yuldosheva celebrated her 26th birthday on June 2. The artist celebrated with her loved ones and friends, sharing moments from the party on her social media pages.

It turns out that Zarina Yuldosheva celebrated her birthday on the same day as actress Durdona Kurbanova. The event took place in a warm atmosphere, with guests offering sincere wishes to the artists.

The actress appeared in an elegant and beautiful look during the evening, becoming the true queen of the event. The photos also show flowers and gifts prepared in her name.

Fans and colleagues are congratulating Zarina Yuldosheva on her birthday in the comments, wishing her happiness, health, and new creative successes.

Zarina YuldoshevaDurdona KurbanovaUzbekistanCelebrityBirthday
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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