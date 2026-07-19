Istanbul Basaksehir looks to sign a new star from Central Asia

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Istanbul Basaksehir looks to sign a new star from Central Asia

Since Uzbekistan national team leaders Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev are successfully representing Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig at the club level, football fans in Central Asia have been closely following the team's matches. In turn, the Istanbul club's officials and scouts have also begun to pay special attention to players from this region.

Zamin.uz provides details on new transfer targets in Central Asian football and the success of Uzbek players in Turkey.

19-year-old Kazakhstani striker on Istanbul Basaksehir's radar

According to sources in Kazakh football, the Istanbul Basaksehir football club has expressed interest in signing 19-year-old Ordabasy striker Jasulan Amir. Ordabasy president Darkhan Kizaybayev shared his thoughts and position regarding the offers received for the talented player.

Darkhan Kizaybayev: "There are many offers for Jasulan Amir. If an offer comes that satisfies both the club and the player, we will certainly accept it. Specifically, Russia's Baltika and Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir have made concrete offers for Amir so far. We want Jasulan to help our team win the championship. If we become champions, we will participate in the UEFA Champions League next year. After that, the player himself will make a decision regarding his future."

Currently, after 17 rounds of the Kazakhstan Premier League, Ordabasy leads the league table with 40 points.

Jasulan Amir's performance this season

The young star has managed to debut not only at the club level but also for the national team this season:

  • Matches played: Appeared in 17 matches in the current Kazakhstan Premier League season.

  • Productivity: Scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists during these matches.

  • National team debut: Debuted for the Kazakhstan national team in June, participating in friendly matches against Armenia and Hungary.

The Uzbek duo — the true leaders of Istanbul Basaksehir

The Turkish club's interest in the Central Asian market is no coincidence, as Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev are currently the team's key figures. Their statistics are reflected in the table below:

Player

Turkish Super Lig matches

Number of goals scored

Achievements

Eldor Shomurodov

34 matches (last season)

22 goals

Became the top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

20 matches

3 goals

Had a very successful debut season.

The successful journey of Central Asian players in Turkey continues to open doors to Europe for new talents.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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