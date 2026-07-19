Tuchel warns after France: The gap has not yet closed

England defeated France 6-4 in the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off, but Thomas Tuchel spoke cautiously even after this result. The German coach acknowledged that the 'Three Lions' are getting closer to the world's best teams, but emphasized that one victory does not mean all problems are solved.

In his opinion, the historic win over France is just the first step. Another serious test awaits England next.

“We have the chance to close the gap”

Tuchel focused on the fact that France has been one of the most consistent national teams in world football in recent years.

“Eight years ago France was world champion, and four years ago they played in the final. There is a small gap between us, but it is not a problem. We want to close it,” said the coach.

England defeated France in a dramatic match featuring ten goals, recording their best result since the 1966 title. It was also the highest-scoring third-place match in World Cup history.

Victory over France is just the beginning

Tuchel assessed the bronze medal as the first important result on England's path to closing in on top teams.

“As I said yesterday, today's game was the first step toward closing the gap. We managed to do it — we beat them,” he said.

At the same time, the coach reminded that opponents will not stand still either. As England improves, France, Spain, and other leading teams will also strive to increase their advantage.

Therefore, for Tuchel, the main task is to turn one sensational victory into consistent results. The attacking performance against France showed the team's great potential, but conceding four goals in the second half showed that defensive problems remain.

The next big test — Spain

England's next serious encounter with a top team will be against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

The match against Spain could show whether Tuchel's players have truly reached a new level after the victory over France. England is expected to compete in a Nations League group with Spain, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

“The next opportunity is the game against Spain in the Nations League. We must continue to close the gap,” said Tuchel.

The pain of the semi-final remains

Despite the bronze medal, the pain of the semi-final defeat to Argentina lingers in the England camp. Tuchel admitted that watching the final will not be easy for the players and staff.

“It will still hurt tomorrow when the final takes place. It will take time to forget that feeling,” he said.

Nevertheless, the coach stated that the team's determination against France did not drain them, but rather increased their confidence in the future.

England finished the 2026 World Cup not as champions, but with a medal for the first time in 60 years. Now the real task begins for Tuchel: to prove in future tournaments that the bronze was not a fluke.