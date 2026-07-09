Marjona Mirzaaliyeva gifts a house to her son (video)

·0·Culture
Marjona Mirzaaliyeva gifts a house to her son (video)

Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva shared joyful news with her fans. Through a video posted on her Instagram page, the artist announced that she has purchased a new home for her son, Muhammadhabib.

According to the actress, the apartment was bought in the city center, fulfilling a long-held dream she had for her child.

In the caption accompanying the video, Marjona Mirzaaliyeva wrote:

“Alhamdulillah, I have gifted a house to my child. God is merciful and is always with us. Countless thanks to my Lord. I bought a house for my little one in the city center. Most joyfully, I purchased this house in full, without any debt or installment plans, and gifted it to my child. May God grant us all a blessed path and a blessed destiny, and may He always keep us under His protection. Endless thanks to all my loved ones and fans who have been by my side, giving me love and trust.”

During the video, the actress also mentioned that many of her fans were expecting news about a wedding.

“Many people wrote, 'Did the wedding happen?' No, that is not the case yet. God willing, there will be a wedding too. For now, there is no one in my life. My main news was that I bought a house for my son. I haven't even brought Muhammadhabib here since I bought the house,” the actress added.

This happy news from the artist was warmly received by her fans. In the comments, many followers sincerely congratulated Marjona Mirzaaliyeva and expressed their best wishes, hoping that the new home would be filled with blessings and prosperity.

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