Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon announce new duet: "Xatlar" (video)

·44·Culture
Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon announce new duet: "Xatlar" (video)

A short teaser of singers Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon's new duet titled "Xatlar" (Letters) has been released on social media, sparking great interest among fans.

In the shared clip, a brief segment of the song and its emotional tone captured the attention of listeners. Shortly after, the video spread widely across various pages and became a subject of active discussion on social media.

For now, the artists have not announced the official premiere date of the song. Nevertheless, fans are writing in the comments that they are impatiently waiting for the full version of the track.

Many listeners noted that even the short snippet of the duet left a warm impression on them, predicting that "Xatlar" could become one of the most popular songs of the year.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the official release of Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon's new track.

ShoxruhxonUmidaxonXatlar
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Styles sets record with 12 concerts at WembleyHarry Styles sets record with 12 concerts at WembleyToday, 12:16It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law toIt has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law toToday, 12:10Marjona Mirzaaliyeva gifts a house to her son (video)Marjona Mirzaaliyeva gifts a house to her son (video)Today, 11:46The "Emmy" intrigue has begun: one series is vying for 25 nominationsThe "Emmy" intrigue has begun: one series is vying for 25 nominationsToday, 10:24Third 'Dune' trailer released: Paul Atreides faces his toughest trialThird 'Dune' trailer released: Paul Atreides faces his toughest trialToday, 10:16Why did Zendaya's premiere outfit cause such a stir?Why did Zendaya's premiere outfit cause such a stir?Yesterday, 18:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov
E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov
Shahlo Zoirova showcases the hotel where she is staying in Sharm El-Sheikh
Shahlo Zoirova showcases the hotel where she is staying in Sharm El-Sheikh
Pregnant Anne Hathaway appears at new film premiere with a stunning look
Pregnant Anne Hathaway appears at new film premiere with a stunning look
'Michael' Movie Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic in History
'Michael' Movie Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic in History
Shahloxonim amazes everyone with Egyptian-style photos with her children!
Shahloxonim amazes everyone with Egyptian-style photos with her children!