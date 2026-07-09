Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon announce new duet: "Xatlar" (video)

A short teaser of singers Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon's new duet titled "Xatlar" (Letters) has been released on social media, sparking great interest among fans.

In the shared clip, a brief segment of the song and its emotional tone captured the attention of listeners. Shortly after, the video spread widely across various pages and became a subject of active discussion on social media.

For now, the artists have not announced the official premiere date of the song. Nevertheless, fans are writing in the comments that they are impatiently waiting for the full version of the track.

Many listeners noted that even the short snippet of the duet left a warm impression on them, predicting that "Xatlar" could become one of the most popular songs of the year.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the official release of Shoxruhxon and Umidaxon's new track.