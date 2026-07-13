Streets in Tashkent are being watered to combat anomalous heat

Due to the anomalous heat observed in Tashkent, additional measures are being taken across the city to lower air temperatures. Specifically, central streets, sidewalks, and green areas are being regularly sprayed with water using special equipment.

In addition, irrigation efforts for lawns, flowerbeds, and trees in the capital have been intensified. Experts note that such measures not only protect plants from the effects of the scorching heat but also serve to slightly soften the city's microclimate.

Furthermore, there are plans to operate fountains in Tashkent around the clock in the coming days. Officials emphasize that these measures will help slightly lower air temperatures during the heatwave, reduce dust levels, and create a more comfortable environment for the capital's residents.