Heatwave to intensify by the end of the week: +44 degrees expected

Hot weather will intensify across Uzbekistan throughout the work week. According to Uzhydromet, temperatures in some regions may rise to +44 degrees, and dusty winds are expected in certain areas.

Heat will be felt as early as Monday

On Monday, hot and mostly dry weather is expected across the republic. Only in some parts of the Fergana Valley may there be short-term rain and thunderstorms in the second half of the day.

In most regions, daytime temperatures will be around +38…+41 degrees. In the north, south, and desert areas, temperatures are expected to rise to +42…+44 degrees.

This is no longer just ordinary "summer heat" — we are entering a phase where even air conditioners might say, "I'm tired too."

Temperatures to rise further by the end of the week

The heat will gradually intensify throughout the week. Daytime temperatures may reach +41…+43 degrees, and up to +42…+44 degrees in the north, south, and desert regions.

Nights will not bring much relief either. Temperatures across the republic are forecast to be around +23…+28 degrees at night, and +28…+33 degrees in the north, south, and desert regions.

Regions Daytime temperature Nighttime temperature Most of the republic +41…+43° +23…+28° North, south, and desert regions +42…+44° +28…+33° Tashkent city +40…+43° +25…+28°

Wind and dust storms also expected

The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7–12 m/s. In some places, it may strengthen to 13–18 m/s.

There is a possibility of dust storms in some areas. This may cause inconvenience, especially for drivers on the road, those working outdoors, and people with respiratory sensitivities.

Rain and flood risks in mountainous areas

On July 13–14, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas.

On July 13, there is a risk of flash floods in the foothills and mountainous areas of the Tashkent, Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions.

Therefore, those planning to travel to mountainous areas should check weather forecasts in advance and be cautious in hazardous locations.

Heat to intensify in Tashkent as well

Tashkent will see mostly clear weather. On Monday and Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be around +38…+40 degrees.

From July 15–17, temperatures in the capital are expected to rise to +40…+43 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will remain around +25…+28 degrees.

This means the air will remain stifling even at night. Therefore, ventilating homes, staying hydrated, and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight is essential.

What to watch out for in the heat?

In such weather, the body loses water quickly. Therefore, it is recommended to drink enough water throughout the day, avoid staying outdoors for long periods during peak sun hours, and wear light clothing.

The elderly, children, people with cardiovascular diseases, and those working outdoors should be especially careful.

A scorching week begins

According to Uzhydromet data, the heat will gradually intensify in Uzbekistan until the end of the work week. Temperatures in some regions may reach +44 degrees, winds may be accompanied by dust storms, and the risk of floods remains in mountainous areas.

Do you think work and study hours should be adjusted during such hot days?