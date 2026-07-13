2.8 billion soum gas case: Deputy prosecutor in Urgut arrested

A serious case involving a law enforcement official has been uncovered in the Samarkand region. According to investigation materials, the deputy prosecutor of the Urgut district is suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for reducing the amount of damages caused to the state.

Operational measures conducted by the SSS and the Prosecutor's Office

The State Security Service (SSS) department for the Samarkand region, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office and the regional prosecutor's office, carried out operational-search activities.

As a result of these measures, it was revealed that the deputy prosecutor of the Urgut district had engaged in illegal activities.

This case is not about a simple administrative error. Investigation materials mention billions of soums in damages caused to the state, abuse of office, and the receipt of money through intermediaries.

Damages of 2.887 billion soums allegedly reduced to 805.9 million soums

It is reported that during his time working at the Past Dargom district prosecutor's office, the deputy prosecutor intervened in a case involving a local limited liability company (LLC).

It was determined that this LLC had caused 2 billion 887 million soums in damages to the state due to the illegal use of natural gas.

According to investigation materials, the official used his position to reduce this damage amount to 805.9 million soums in exchange for 6,500 US dollars and 35 million soums received through intermediaries.

Demand for another 15,000 dollars revealed

The matter did not end there. According to the information, he also offered "help" within the framework of a case initiated against the officials of the aforementioned LLC under Article 169 of the Criminal Code.

Investigation materials state that he offered to reduce the damage amount to 150–200 million soums and promised to facilitate a lighter sentence through his acquaintances in the judicial system.

In return, it was reported that he demanded another 15,000 US dollars from the business owner.

Physical evidence processed

Law enforcement agencies have processed the physical evidence regarding the deputy prosecutor's illegal actions in accordance with procedural rules.

A criminal case has been initiated against him regarding this incident. By court decision, a "pre-trial detention" measure has been applied.

At present, preliminary investigation activities are ongoing.

Why did this case cause such a stir?

The main aspect that has drawn public attention in this case is that the suspect held a leadership position within the prosecutor's office itself.

The prosecutor's office is considered a system that should ensure the rule of law, expose crimes, and protect state interests. Therefore, such incidents bring issues of trust, justice, and oversight back to the forefront of public discourse.

Simply put, it is a very serious signal when a person who is supposed to protect the law must answer before the law themselves.

The investigation will have the final say

Preliminary investigation activities are currently underway. According to the law, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court verdict.

At the same time, this situation has once again demonstrated the importance of oversight over the activities of officials, the calculation of damages caused to the state, and transparency in criminal cases.

In your opinion, what control mechanisms should be strengthened in the prosecutor's and judicial systems to prevent such incidents?