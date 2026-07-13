Ruben Amorim targets Manchester United stars for AC Milan move

Ruben Amorim, recently appointed as the head coach of Italian club AC Milan, is focusing on players from his former team, Manchester United, to shape his new project. The Portuguese tactician has added four members of the English club to his list to strengthen the "Rossoneri" squad. The primary target among them is Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui, according to Goal.com. reports.

According to Metro Sport, Ruben Amorim has officially expressed his interest in Mazraoui to the Milan board. The defender, who moved to Manchester from Bayern Munich last year for £17 million, earned the coach's trust with his versatility. Amorim considers him a key figure not only in defense but also in controlling the tempo of the game.

Other names on the transfer list

Mazraoui is not Amorim's only target. The coach wants to bring three more players from the Manchester United squad to Italy:

Manuel Ugarte — whom Amorim knows well from their time at Sporting CP;

Mason Mount — to increase creativity in the midfield;

Amad Diallo — to provide pace to the attacking line.

However, these transfers will not be easy for Milan to execute. Specifically, Manuel Ugarte has lost some market appeal due to a serious injury sustained during the World Cup, while the Manchester United hierarchy has indicated they have no intention of considering offers for Mason Mount and Amad Diallo.

As noted by renowned transfer expert Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel, no official negotiations have begun between the clubs yet. Although Mazraoui is under contract until 2028, Amorim's personal interest could change the situation in the final days of the transfer window.

During his time at Manchester, Ruben Amorim spoke highly of Mazraoui. "He is a modern player. He understands the game very well, has high technique, and is strong in one-on-one duels. We need players who are reliable on the ball," the coach said, as quoted by Goal.com.

After a 14-month stint in England, the Milan head coach is looking to turn a new page in Italy and refine his style. This "raid" he intends to carry out on Manchester United is seen as an important step toward building a squad capable of competing for the Serie A title.