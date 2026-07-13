The conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: What is happening in the England national team?

·55·Sport
The conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: What is happening in the England national team?

The relationship between England star Jude Bellingham and head coach Thomas Tuchel is in the spotlight of the football community. Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in Miami, the coach's statement expressing dissatisfaction with the team's performance triggered a sharp reaction from the Real Madrid midfielder. This situation has once again brought the team atmosphere and the "love-hate" dynamic between the two key figures to the forefront. This is reported by Goal.com .

During the post-match interview, when Bellingham was told about Tuchel's dissatisfaction with the game, he replied briefly and concisely: "Whatever." This response quickly spread on social media, sparking various discussions among experts and fans. The contrast between the coach's demanding nature and the young star's defense of his teammates became clearly visible.

On-field results and personal disagreements

Thomas Tuchel is regularly faced with questions in press conferences about Bellingham's words and his impact on the team's play. While the coach sometimes hints that Jude is not always a team player, the footballer responds with his actions on the pitch. By scoring a brace against Norway, Bellingham once again proved how important a figure he is.

Although these relations may seem conflict-ridden from the outside, many analysts believe this situation is beneficial for the team. Such "psychological games" between coach and player can motivate the player to work harder and prove himself. For now, this approach is delivering results for the England national team.

Bellingham's leadership on the pitch and his willingness to take responsibility in difficult situations is the best response to Tuchel's criticisms. The player celebrating his goals in front of the fans proves that he is not only physically but also mentally very strong.

In conclusion, whether Tuchel and Bellingham like each other or not is a secondary issue. What matters is that this conflict is translating into positive results on the pitch. For English fans, the main thing is the team's victory and the star players being in top form. However, it remains to be seen how such tension will affect the overall team atmosphere if it continues for a long time.

АнглияЖуде БеллингэмТомас ТухельФутболReal Madrid
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