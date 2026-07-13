Can Cole Palmer become the new Eden Hazard: Experts explain the reason for the player's decline

·31·Sport
Can Cole Palmer become the new Eden Hazard: Experts explain the reason for the player's decline

After a stellar debut season with Chelsea, Cole Palmer's playing style led fans and experts to compare him to club legends like Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard. However, the young playmaker's recent dip in form has raised questions about his future. In an interview with Goal.com, former striker Tony Cascarino explained what the player is missing to return to his previous level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The 2025-26 season did not go as expected for Palmer. Due to serious injuries, including groin issues and a broken finger, he was forced to miss a total of 26 matches. As a result, his efficiency dropped sharply: throughout the season, he managed only 11 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. These figures are far from the 25-goal contribution in his first year after moving from Manchester City for £40 million.

Injuries and Thomas Tuchel's decision

Palmer's second year at Chelsea was not bad in terms of team achievements — the club won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, his drop to 18 goals and a decline in performance did not go unnoticed by England manager Thomas Tuchel. The German coach decided not to include the 24-year-old in the 2026 World Cup squad, which came as a surprise to the football community.

According to Tony Cascarino, it is not just physical condition but also the team environment that has affected Palmer's decline. He noted that the young star's brilliant debut was largely driven by the adrenaline of a new club. Now, he is struggling to maintain consistency. The expert believes the lack of experienced players in the Chelsea squad is hindering the growth of young talents like Palmer.

Xabi Alonso and new hopes

A new era is currently beginning at Stamford Bridge. Spanish coach Xabi Alonso has taken charge of the team and is seen as the manager who can reignite Palmer's inner potential. Alonso's tactical schemes and his skill in working with young players are expected to make Palmer the team's leader once again.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding the player in the transfer market have not ceased. Despite talk of a move to Manchester United, the player has a long-term contract with Chelsea until 2033. Cascarino concludes that if Palmer wants to reach the level of Zola or Hazard, he must demonstrate not only individual skill but also the ability to lead the team in difficult situations.

ChelseaКоул ПалмерХаби АлонсоАнглия Премер-лигасиФутбол
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