Transport revolution in Sokh: regular air travel being launched

Major projects have been launched to fundamentally improve transport infrastructure and increase the logistics potential of the Sokh district in the Fergana region. By the President's Decree No. PQ–258 dated July 8, 2026, a development program for the Sokh district for 2026–2028 was approved.

Read more about the benefits this historic document will bring to the residents of Sokh in this Zamin.uz article.

Small aviation and expansion of the airstrip

In accordance with the decree, regular air travel will be established in the Sokh district to expand the mobility of the population. For this purpose, the local airfield infrastructure will be significantly upgraded:

Additional land area: An additional 13 hectares of land will be allocated to organize regular flights safely and to expand the runway and apron.

Aircraft: Flights will be operated using the popular and reliable Cessna-208 Caravan and L-410 aircraft.

New routes: New air routes with high public demand will be opened, strengthening transport links between Sokh and other cities in Uzbekistan.

Reduced queues at the border: Capacity of checkpoints to double

Convenience at the border system is of vital importance for the residents of the enclave. Therefore, the new program pays special attention to simplifying the operations of border customs and checkpoints.

Key changes in transport and border sectors Border checkpoints The number of registration counters will be doubled. This will significantly speed up the process of citizens crossing the state border. Public transport Permanent and regular public transport services will be organized from the Sokh district to other cities and districts of the republic.

Goal and expected result: These measures will serve to solve the long-standing transport and logistics problems of the Sokh district, ensure population mobility, and accelerate the development of entrepreneurship and employment in the region.