Abbosbek Fayzullayev awarded a badge at his wedding (video)

Yesterday, July 10, the wedding ceremony of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev took place. During the wedding celebration, another joyful event occurred for the footballer.

Videos circulating on social media show the "O‘zbekiston belgisi" (Sign of Uzbekistan) badge being ceremoniously presented to Abbosbek Fayzullayev. The award was brought in and presented to the footballer during the wedding ceremony.

While these moments were met with applause from the wedding guests, the videos also went viral among internet users in a short time.

In the comments, fans are sincerely congratulating Abbosbek Fayzullayev not only on his wedding but also on this high recognition, wishing him happiness in his family life and great success in his football career.