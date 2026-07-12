Argentina defeated Switzerland in extra time

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Argentina defeated Switzerland in extra time

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-final, Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1. The regular time ended in a draw, and the winner was decided in extra time.

Argentina opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Alexis Mac Allister found the back of the net. In the 67th minute, Dan Ndoye scored the equalizer for Switzerland. In the 72nd minute, Breel Embolo received a red card, leaving Switzerland a man down.

Argentina capitalized on their advantage in extra time. In the 112th minute, Julian Alvarez put his team ahead. In the 120+1st minute, Lautaro Martinez scored another goal to seal the final score.

Argentina dominated the statistics. The team took 23 shots, with 7 on target. Switzerland attempted 13 shots, with 5 on target.

In terms of possession, Argentina recorded 59 percent, while Switzerland had 41 percent. The number of passes was 606 to 453 in favor of Argentina. The Argentinians were also ahead in pass accuracy with 88 percent, compared to 84 percent for Switzerland.

In the match, Argentina committed 14 fouls, and Switzerland committed 18. Argentina received 3 yellow cards, and Switzerland received 1. As for red cards, Switzerland recorded 1. Offsides were 4-3, and corner kicks were 8-2 in favor of Argentina.

Thus, Argentina advanced to the next round, while Switzerland concluded their participation in the tournament in the quarter-finals.

ArgentinaШвейцарияАлексис МакаллистерХулиан АльваресЛаутаро МартинесDan Ndoye
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