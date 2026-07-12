Argentina in the semi-finals: Julián Álvarez's super goal stops Switzerland

The World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland was full of unexpected drama and intense battles. The reigning champions managed to secure a 3-1 victory, albeit with difficulty, to reach the semi-finals. The match at the stadium in Kansas City will be remembered not only for the goals but also for the controversial refereeing decisions. This is reported by Goal.com .

Despite Switzerland controlling the ball in the opening minutes, Argentina managed to open the scoring. In the 10th minute, Alexis Mac Allister headed in a corner kick taken by Lionel Messi. Such a strike from the shorter midfielder came as a surprise to Gregor Kobel. After that, Lionel Scaloni's side switched to a defensive game, giving the opponent more space.

VAR and red card: The turning point of the match

In the second half, Switzerland's pressure paid off. In the 66th minute, Dan Ndoye organized a fast counter-attack and equalized after a brilliant combination with Ricardo Rodríguez. This goal completely changed the tempo of the game, and the Swiss gained the psychological advantage. However, the most controversial moment of the match occurred at that exact moment.

The referee initially showed a yellow card to Leandro Paredes for a foul on Breel Embolo. But after a VAR check, the decision was changed: Paredes' punishment was canceled, and instead, Embolo was found guilty of simulation and sent off with a second yellow card. This decision caused great protests in the Swiss camp, as the team being reduced to ten men decided the fate of the game.

After the main time ended in a draw, Argentina increased the pressure in extra time. Julián Álvarez, who had been struggling to find his form throughout the tournament, performed a real miracle in the 112th minute. He approached the opponent's penalty area from the left flank and fired an unstoppable "rocket" into the top corner of the goal. According to Goal.com, this goal dashed all of Switzerland's hopes.

Near the end of the match, as Murat Yakin's side pushed forward with all their might, Argentina scored a third goal on the counter-attack. Lautaro Martínez put the final point in the match. Although the score ended 3-1, Switzerland was able to put up a worthy fight against the world champions throughout the game. Now, Argentina will face England in the semi-finals.