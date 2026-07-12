Argentina in the semi-finals: Julián Álvarez's super goal stops Switzerland

·14·Sport
Argentina in the semi-finals: Julián Álvarez's super goal stops Switzerland

The World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland was full of unexpected drama and intense battles. The reigning champions managed to secure a 3-1 victory, albeit with difficulty, to reach the semi-finals. The match at the stadium in Kansas City will be remembered not only for the goals but also for the controversial refereeing decisions. This is reported by Goal.com .

Despite Switzerland controlling the ball in the opening minutes, Argentina managed to open the scoring. In the 10th minute, Alexis Mac Allister headed in a corner kick taken by Lionel Messi. Such a strike from the shorter midfielder came as a surprise to Gregor Kobel. After that, Lionel Scaloni's side switched to a defensive game, giving the opponent more space.

VAR and red card: The turning point of the match

In the second half, Switzerland's pressure paid off. In the 66th minute, Dan Ndoye organized a fast counter-attack and equalized after a brilliant combination with Ricardo Rodríguez. This goal completely changed the tempo of the game, and the Swiss gained the psychological advantage. However, the most controversial moment of the match occurred at that exact moment.

The referee initially showed a yellow card to Leandro Paredes for a foul on Breel Embolo. But after a VAR check, the decision was changed: Paredes' punishment was canceled, and instead, Embolo was found guilty of simulation and sent off with a second yellow card. This decision caused great protests in the Swiss camp, as the team being reduced to ten men decided the fate of the game.

After the main time ended in a draw, Argentina increased the pressure in extra time. Julián Álvarez, who had been struggling to find his form throughout the tournament, performed a real miracle in the 112th minute. He approached the opponent's penalty area from the left flank and fired an unstoppable "rocket" into the top corner of the goal. According to Goal.com, this goal dashed all of Switzerland's hopes.

Near the end of the match, as Murat Yakin's side pushed forward with all their might, Argentina scored a third goal on the counter-attack. Lautaro Martínez put the final point in the match. Although the score ended 3-1, Switzerland was able to put up a worthy fight against the world champions throughout the game. Now, Argentina will face England in the semi-finals.

ArgentinaШвейцарияЖаҳон ЧемпионатиLionel MessiХулиан Альварес
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Argentina defeated Switzerland in extra timeArgentina defeated Switzerland in extra timeToday, 08:46Thomas Tuchel criticizes his team after the match against NorwayThomas Tuchel criticizes his team after the match against NorwayToday, 07:30England defeat Norway in extra timeEngland defeat Norway in extra timeToday, 07:10Follow the Argentina vs Switzerland match live on our websiteFollow the Argentina vs Switzerland match live on our websiteToday, 06:00Jude Bellingham Heroics: England Defeat Norway to Reach SemifinalsJude Bellingham Heroics: England Defeat Norway to Reach SemifinalsToday, 04:50Follow the Norway vs England match live on our websiteFollow the Norway vs England match live on our websiteToday, 01:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan