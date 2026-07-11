Jasmin reveals an unexpected secret at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding (video)

Yesterday, singer Jasmin, who attended the wedding of Uzbekistan national football team player Abbos Fayzullayev, sparked discussions on social media with an interesting confession.

While being filmed entering the wedding venue, the singer jokingly remarked: "We have arrived at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding. He is my namesake. My last name is also Fayzullayeva." These sincere words caught the attention of internet users who watched the video.

It is well known that although the artist is known to fans by the stage name Jasmin, this information about her surname came as a surprise to many.

During the wedding evening, Jasmin took the stage with her famous and upbeat songs, sharing a festive mood with the guests. The singer's performance was warmly received by the wedding attendees, and videos of it are spreading widely on social media.