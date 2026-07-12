Food production volume increased in Uzbekistan

·23·Economy
Food production volume increased in Uzbekistan

In January-May 2026, large enterprises in Uzbekistan produced 57.2 trillion soums worth of food products. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, this figure increased by 7.9 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

By region, the highest result was recorded in the city of Tashkent. In the capital, 10.2 trillion soums worth of food products were produced in five months.

Tashkent region followed with 7.9 trillion soums, and Samarkand region with 7.7 trillion soums.

In the Andijan and Fergana regions, the production volume was 4.5 trillion soums each. In Bukhara, 3.7 trillion soums worth of food products were produced, while in the Kashkadarya and Namangan regions, the figure was 3.5 trillion soums each.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan, this figure amounted to 2.5 trillion soums, and in the Navoi region, it reached 2.4 trillion soums.

In Khorezm, 1.8 trillion soums worth of products were produced, in the Surkhandarya and Syrdarya regions 1.7 trillion soums each, and in the Jizzakh region 1.6 trillion soums.

ЎзбекистонМиллий статистика қўмитасиОзиқ-овқатТошкент шаҳриСамарқандИшлаб чиқариш
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